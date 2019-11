UAE royal Sheikh Saqr bin Tariq bin Kayed Al Qasimi has died in a tragic motorbike accident on Friday, November 29, Ras Al Khaimah Police announced.

The funeral prayer is to be performed at the Sheikh Zayed mosque and the burial is to take place at the Al Qawasim Cemetery in Ras Al Khaimah after Dhuhr Prayer on Saturday, November 30.

He was the first to win the golden medal in jujitsu for Ras Al Khaimah Police in 2016.