Viral singer Ranu Mondal forgets lyrics of song at stage : Watch Video

In a video that has surfaced online features the singer Ranu Mondal in at an event. As she is asked to sing a song on stage she forgets the lyrics of the song. Since it is an impromptu moment for Ranu, she immediately admits that she forgot the song she was going to sing.

In the video, she is asked to sing for the audience. Ranu readily agrees to sing a Himesh Reshammiya song. While she is given the stage and mic to sing, she takes a long pause and after some time, she says, “Oh my god, I forget it.”