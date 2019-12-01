22 killed, 21 injured in bus crash

At least 22 people were killed and 21 others were injured in a bus accident in African country Tunisia on Sunday.

As per the Interior Ministry, a bus belonging to a private travel agency slipped and rolled over in a valley in the Amdoun region of the north Tunisia.

The bus was carrying 43 passengers from Tunis, the capital city of the country. The passengers were on a picnic. The bus was travelling to Ain Draham, tourist spot near Algerian border. Ain Draham is located at an altitude of 800 meters (878 yards) on the slopes of the Djebel Bir, one of the Kroumirie mountains.