Bharti Airtel to raise mobile call, data charges from December 3

Telecom service provider in India, Bharati Airtel has announced that all mobile call and data charges will be raised from December 3. The mobile call and data charges will raised by around 42%.

” Bharati Airtel today announced its revised tariff plans for its mobile customers. These tariffs will be applicable from Tuesday. December 3, 2019″, said the company in a statement.

The statement also made it clear that the new plans represent tariff increases in the range of a mere 50 paise per day to Rs. 2.85 per day and offer generous data and calling benefits.

The exclusive benefits as part of the Airtel Thanks platform will be provided for its customers.