Driving test to become ‘smart’ from this month

The new ‘Smart Driving Test System’ for driving licences will be launched in Abu Dhabi on December. This was announced by the Abu Dhabi police at the 26th World Road Congress at ADNEC.

The ‘Smart Driving Test System’ make use of artificial intelligence and technologies to test and evaluated the performance of drivers taking the test. The system was test trialed on June. it is believed that the new system will ensure fair results because margin of error is zero for the system.

” There will be total of nine cameras, six of which will be outside. One out of the three cameras inside the car will capture the face of the driver. The camera will check for eye movements to know if the driver is looking at the mirror while shifting lanes, etc. There are sensors on the body of the acr, which give further data”, said the Abu Dhabi police.

18 cars will be rolled out to serve Abu Dhabi, 10 in Al Ain and 8 in Al Dhafra from December.