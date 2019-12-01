Japanese PM Shinzo Abe grated by N Korea as a political dwarf, Abe will see a ‘real missile’ under his nose

North Korea called Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe an “idiot” and “political dwarf” Saturday in a row over Pyongyang’s latest rocket tests, warning that he “may see what a real ballistic missile is in the not distant future under his nose.”

The statement from the North Korean foreign ministry followed Pyongyang’s launch of two short-range projectiles into the ocean on Thursday monitored closely by President KIM jong Un.

The test had prompted Abe to convene a National Security cabinet meeting in Tokyo to call the move a “grave challenge to the international community,” according to the Kyodo news service.

North Korea responded with a blistering statement from an unnamed deputy foreign minister in charge of Japanese affairs, saying Abe didn’t know what he was talking about when it comes to military hardware.”Abe is the only one idiot in the world and the most stupid man ever known in history as he fails to distinguish a missile from multiple launch rocket systems,” said the statement, which was carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

It was best for the North to avoid dealing with Abe, the official went on, adding that doing so with a “political dwarf” would bring “disgrace”. The Saturday criticism of the Japanese leader is the second of its kind by Pyongyang this month. The North had slammed him as an “idiot and villain” and warned he will never set foot in Pyongyang after he condemned the North’s weapons test days earlier