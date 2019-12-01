Kohli responds to selectors serving tea to his wife Anushka,”Why link her name with selectors”

Indian captain Virat Kohli broke his silence on former Indian cricket player Farook Engineer’s remarks that he saw the skippers wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma was served tea at her chair by one of the selectors during World cup. Engineers remarks came as the selection panel including panel head MSK Prasad was trolled for drooling around the superstar whenever she shows up

Kohli responding to the comments by the veteran said that his wife is a ‘soft target’ and linking her name to selectors was not right.

Anushka Sharma has often been accused of getting preferential treatment in the Indian cricket fraternity but Kohli rubbished all the allegations, saying his wife’s value system would never allow her to do anything wrong.

“So much has been said about her and so much comes out about her. The value system that she has and her beliefs and the nature she has, it won’t allow her to go against rules and protocols.