The Hyderabad police has arrested a 40-year-old man for sending obscene pictures to his friend’s 17-year-old daughter. The man has taken the girl’s mobile number a few days ago and since then he was sending obscene pictures and texts to her.

The girl lodged a complaint with the police. The police has taken a case under section 11 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The accused has been sent to judicial custody.