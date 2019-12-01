Nine killed including Children in US plane crash

Nine people were killed including two children and a pilot when a Pilatus PC-12 plane crashed in rural Brule County on Saturday. Three people on-board survived the crash.

The single-engine Pilatus PC-12 plane went down at around 12:30 pm shortly after taking off from Chamberlain, about 225.3 kilometers west of Sioux Falls. The aircraft, which had 12 people on board, was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho. Brule County States Attorney Theresa Maule Rossow confirmed the deaths, saying: ‘The men and women of law enforcement, first responders and medical professionals should be commended in their heroic actions to rescue the victims in the extreme weather conditions.

A weather warning of winter storm was issued at the time of the accident. Authorities said,’investigators will review the crash, but no cause has yet been determined’.