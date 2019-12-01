Old Indian furniture sold out for 1.75 Crore at Paris auction

Indian antique furniture has a place of its own in the western market. A vague idea of this could be obtained when a subsidiary of home decor giant le Corbusier, Pierre Genre staged an auction of 6 pieces of Indian antique furniture and sold it for a whopping 1.75 Crore rupees.

A reading table used for libraries alone was sold at 89 lakh rupees and each of the chairs for several lakhs. The highlight of the auction is that the Indian home ministries ban on sale and export of Antique furniture is still in effect when the auction happened. The smuggling of antiques still continues despite various efforts of the govt to curb illegal trading. Heritage item Protection and sales advisor Manoj Parida accepted the repetition given by activist Adv. Ajay Jagga.