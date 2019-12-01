Onion Loan: Onions on loan by keeping Aadhaar Card as mortgage

The price of onion in India day by day going high. Earlier it is reported that now thieves steal onion from shops in West Bengal and did not took money. And a truck containing tonnes of onion has been taken by criminals in Maharashtra.

Now as a protest against the high price of onions, the workers of Samajwadi Party’s youth wing are giving onions on loan by keeping Aadhaar Card as mortgage in their shops. The incident took place in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

“This is being done to register our protest against the high price of onions. We are giving onions by keeping Aadhaar Card or silver jewellery as mortgage. At some shops, onions are being kept in lockers as well”, said SP workers.

Earlier the Congress party workers in Lucknow on Friday sold onions at Rs 40 per kg outside the Assembly to protest against the rising prices of the essential commodity.