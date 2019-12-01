Rajasthan CM Gehlot slams BJP over falling GDP

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot citing the nosedive of GDP to 4.5 percent slammed BJP for the economic recession.”India’s GDP growth rate for the 2nd quarter of the present financial year has fallen to 4.5 percent, which is the lowest in the last 6 years. GVA growth has also dipped drastically,” Gehlot tweeted.

“This is the 5th consecutive quarter to see such a fall. If this is not an economic recession, then what is?” the chief minister asked. Indian FM Nirmala Sitharaman has always maintained that there is an economic slowdown but there is a recession.

According to the data released by National Statistical Office (NSO), the gross value added (GVA) growth in the manufacturing, farm and construction sectors also dipped adding to the earlier sectors of automobiles and textiles.