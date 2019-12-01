Make in India : Schneider Electric opens smart factory in Bengaluru

Schneider Electric announced the launch of its Smart Factory in Bengaluru. This is the second such facility by Schneider Electric in India which demonstrates how the company’s EcoStruxure architecture and related suite of offerings drive process automation, increases operational efficiency and reduces costs in the industrial environment.

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric’s IoT-enabled, plug-and-play, open, interoperable architecture and platform, in Homes, Buildings, Data Centres, Infrastructure and Industries.

The opening of the second smart factory in India will contribute to the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ program which is designed to facilitate investment, foster innovation, enhance skills development and build best-in-class manufacturing infrastructure in the country. Schneider Electric India’s first Smart Factory, inaugurated in Hyderabad in February 2019.