Suriname President sentenced to 20 years for the 1982 ‘December killings’

Suriname President Desi Bouterse was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a military court yesterday.

A three-member court-martial, led by Judge Cynthia Valstein-Montor relates to the executions of 15 regime opponents in December 1982. The so-called “December killings,” in which the regime rounded up and executed 13 civilians and two military officers, have long clouded Bouterse’s rule.

Bouterse has always denied involvement, saying the victims had been held for plotting a counter-coup with the help of the CIA and had been shot while trying to escape. In her ruling, Valstein said Bouterse had played a “crucial” role in the killings, carefully preparing the ground for executions he had the power to prevent. Bouterse is now on an official visit to China and will return after visiting Cuba on Monday. It is expected he will file a review for the ruling.

Dutch-speaking Suriname’s people have roots in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. It gained independence from the Netherlands in 1975.