Temple closed gates for 20 minutes to protest murder of Telangana doctor

Chikur Balaji Temple near Hyderabad closed its gates for devotees for about 20 minutes as a demonstration of protest against the rape and murder of a Hyderabad vet doctor.

All the devotees remained outside the temple with priests and performed ‘maha pradakshinam’, a prayer for the safety of women and girls. The charred body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in the Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the veterinary doctor was sexually assaulted.

On Saturday, massive protests were carried out in Telangana, along with several other parts of the country against the brutal rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in the state. Police resorted to lathi-charge as in many parts violent protestors hurled slippers and stones and demanded to hand over the culprits to them.Police had nabbed four culprits-lorry drivers and cleaners Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu .