Three-day holiday for schools announced

Dec 1, 2019, 04:05 pm IST
A three-day holiday for schools in Dubai has been announced by The Knowledge and Human Development Authority of Dubai. All the schools in the Dubai emirate will be closed on December 1,2 and 3. Classes will resume on December 4.

December 1, Sunday is a holiday for both public and private sector schools in Dubai on account for Commemoration Day. While December 2 and 3 are holidays for the UAE National Day.

