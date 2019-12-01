UAE National Day: Free 48GB data offer launched: Check out for details

Telecom service provider in UAE, ‘Du’ has launched a special offer ahead of UAE National Day. Du is offering free 48 GB mobile data to its customers

This special offer by Du gives free 48 GB mobile data for 48 hours – starting from December 2 to 3, 2019.

The free mobile data, free high speed WiFi and freeview documentary is for Emirati postpaid and prepaid customers.

To avail the free 48 GB national data offer, Emirati customers need to dialling *055*48# between December 1 and 3.

To avail free WiFi:

. Make sure the WiFi on your device is switched on. Then, select the ‘@WiFi UAE from du’ network. Now, open your browser and you’ll be directed to the WiFi page. Then, simply select WiFi UAE Free and follow the steps below:

. Enter your UAE mobile number.

. Complete a mandatory online registration form, which you only have to do once.

. WiFi PIN SMS will be sent.

. Enter the WiFi PIN and click ‘Continue’.