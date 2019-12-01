Weather Alert: Depression formed in Arabian sea: IMD forecasts heavy rain

The Indian Meteorological Department ( IMD) has informed that a low pressure area has been formed over the South-East Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadwep area. This low pressure will intensify the North-East Monsoon in the coming days.

The IMD has said that the low pressure could move to the West-North-West into East-Central Arabian Sea and gradually intensify into a depression over the next 3-4 days.

Due to this heavy to very heavy rainfall may break out at isolated places in Kerala. The IMD predicted that light to moderate rainfall will hit most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places on Monday and Tuesday.

The IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen as squally weather and strong wind may prevail over the South-West Arabian Sea and along off the Kerala-Karnataka coasts during the next two days.