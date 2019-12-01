You can’t handle these photos of Malika Arora : See pics

Malaika Arora has been creating a lot of buzz lately and there’s absolutely no denying that! She has always been on top of her game when it comes down to fashion.

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is known for her stylized looks. The 46-year-old actress knows how turn all attention toward her. The hot girl of Bollywood has made everybody’s mouth open by her latest photos.

Malaika Arora is an Indian actress, dancer, model, VJ, and television presenter. She is most famous for her dancing in the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, and Munni Badnaam Hui. She turned into a film producer in 2008, with her former husband, Arbaaz Khan.