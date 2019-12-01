Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman named Woman of the year by GQ Australia

GQ Australia has named 23-year-old Fashion model, fitness enthusiast and activist Zendaya as the ‘Woman of the year’.

Zendaya is also a fashion designer and was cast for Spiderman-Home coming as Michelle, Peter Parker’s classmate. She also drives Charities for American heart and stroke foundations.Zendaya was born in 1 st September 1996 for parents of African-American paternal and German-Scottish maternal ancestry.She is a vegetarian and also runs campaigns to support her cause.

“It would be hard to pick a highlight when this next winner’s entire year has been full of them,” Edwina McCann said while presenting the award, noting that since Zendaya began her career as a teenager she has evolved into one of the voices of her generation. Zendaya took the stage to thank GQ for the award, saying it was an “absolute honor.”

“Woman of the Year, that’s kind of crazy considering that I’m just 23 years old and trying to figure out how to become a woman myself,” she said.