AAP asks Union home minister Sha for detailed report for measures taken for women safety in NRC

Speaking at a media event AAP spokesperson Atishi Marlena accused union home ministry of deteriorating law and order situation in the Delhi NRC and cited the increase in crime rates especially atrocities towards women.

Aiming at the Union home minister Amit Shah, Atishi asked a report on measures the ministry had taken to ensure the safety of women after he took charge of the office. She also pointed out the shortages of PCR(Police Control Room) vans in Delhi, which plays an important role in maintaining law and order in the NCR.

Delhi Police force is directly monitored by the union home ministry.