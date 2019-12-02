Betty Kapadia, mother of Dimple Kapadia passes away at 80

Betty Kapadia, mother of Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia passed away at a private hospital where she was admitted following respiratory problems. She was 80.

She died Saturday night at Hinduja hospital and her granddaughter, Twinkle Khanna along with husband, actor Akshay Kumar, were spotted at the hospital Saturday night. Betty’s son-in-law was late Rajesh Khanna, known to be the first superstar of Bollywood.

Betty had turned 80 two months ago and Twinkle had shared pictures of the celebration featuring the entire family, including Akshay, Dimple, and grandson Karan Kapadia.