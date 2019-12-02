Crayon launches Envy Electric Scooter In India : Price and Features

Crayon motors has launched its flagship Envy e-scooter in India. The new Crayon Envy joins the Zeez e-scooter that is already on sale and promises to offer best-in-class space, easy manoeuvrability and long-range. The new offering is part of the brand’s low-speed range of scooters and has a top speed restricted below 25 kmph. The manufacturer is yet to announce the pricing for the new model.

Power on the new Crayon Envy comes from a 250-watt high-performance BLDC motor that is offered with either a 48-volt lead-acid battery or a 60-volt lithium-ion battery. The electric scooter measures 1880 mm in length, 710 mm in width and 1120 mm in height. The e-scooter has an electronic-assisted braking system with regenerative energy.

Some of the salient features on the Crayon Envy include keyless ignition, 10-inch alloy wheels, disc brakes, and USB charging. The quirky-looking electric scooter gets twin LED headlamps upfront with indicators mounted on the handlebar, while there’s a digital instrument console, geo-tagging, side-stand sensor, reverse assist, mobile charging and more.