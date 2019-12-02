Google Doodle celebrates UAE National Day

Google has joined in the UAE’s celebration of the 48th National Day with a special Google Doodle to mark the occasion.Google Doodle is where the internet giant makes changes its Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists.
The logo that’s visual today, December 2, marks the 48th National Day with an animated doodle of the UAE’ flag.
#GoogleDoodle celebrates #uaenationalday48 https://t.co/JZXuv2WLBT pic.twitter.com/zpJSScWHYB
— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 2, 2019
