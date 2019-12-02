Latest NewsGulf

Google Doodle celebrates UAE National Day

Dec 2, 2019, 09:17 am IST
Less than a minute
Google
Google to lock your teenager's phone

Google has joined in the UAE’s celebration of the 48th National Day with a special Google Doodle to mark the occasion.Google Doodle is where the internet giant makes changes its Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists.

The logo that’s visual today, December 2, marks the 48th National Day with an animated doodle of the UAE’ flag.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close