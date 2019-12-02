Heavy Rain Alert : Schools to remain closed today, exams postponed

Schools across will remain closed, while examinations of Madras University and Anna University scheduled for Monday have been postponed as the regional meteorological centre in Chennai on Sunday predicted more showers in the next two days and issued a red alert for six districts in Tamil Nadu. The torrential rain over the past two days claimed five lives.

“Thiruvallur, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Thoothukkudi, Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli districts in Tamil Nadu would receive extremely heavy rainfall (above 20cm) in the next 24 hours,” the IMD’s Chennai regional centre alerted.The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services said it was fully prepared to deal with any flood-related issues and announced landline phone numbers for the public.

In a press release, the department said it has adequate manpower, equipment like inflatable rubber boats, long rescue ropes, other tools and vehicles to render assistance and help rescue and evacuate who are affected by floods.There are 331 fire and rescue stations located in Tamil Nadu and in each district, 22 rescue commandoes are positioned with proper equipment, the release said.

“People can contact the Fire and Rescue services at 101 at all the district headquarters, including Greater Chennai corporation areas.”For Greater Chennai Corporation, the landline numbers are 044-28554309, 28554311, 28554314,28554376”, the release said.