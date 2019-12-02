Indian cricketer Manish Pandey’s marriage video goes viral : Watch Here

Indian cricketer batsman Manish Pandey got married to actress Ashrita Shetty in Mumbai on Monday, just a day after he led Karnataka to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title. SunRisers Hyderabad, who Manish Pandey represents in the Indian Premier League (IPL), tweeted their wishes for the explosive batsman with the caption “Wishing good luck, happiness and lots of love to @im_manishpandey and Ashrita.” The wedding caps off a good year for the 30-year-old, who captained Karnataka to the Vijay Hazare Trophy and their second consecutive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Ashrita Shetty, who made her screen debut in 2012, has appeared in five films in her career.
