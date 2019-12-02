Indonesia wild fires emitted double the carbon of Amazon fires

Wildfires across Indonesia this year have pumped at least 708 million tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere — almost double the emissions from the fires that swept through the Brazilian Amazon this year.

Researchers at the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), observed that the Indonesian fires were one of the most intense in nearly two decades, unleashing far more than the 366 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) churned out by the higher-profile fires in the Brazilian Amazon.