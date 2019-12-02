Jack Dorsey,Twitter CEO ditches Google for DuckDuckGo

Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey recently revealed that he has stopped using Google and moved to its rival DuckDuckGo.

In a Twitter post, the CEO professed love to DuckDuckGo and said he had made it his default engine.”I love @DuckDuckGo. My default search engine for a while now. The app is even better!” Tweeted Jack Dorsey.DuckDuckGo appreciated with a witty reply writing: That’s great to hear @jack! Happy to have you on the Duck side,” followed by a duck emoji.

The search engine DuckDuckGo was launched in 2008 and is nowhere in the scene when compared to the monstrous Google search engine. The average number of searches per day for DuckDuckGo is 50 million, while Google processes more than 3.5 billion search queries a day. But the Duck search gives more privacy for users as claimed by experts.