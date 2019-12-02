Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu: “Need India at RCEP pact”

Despite India’s clarification that it backs-off from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Japanese FM Motegi Toshimitsu, said Japan will try diplomatically to bring India back to track together with 16 other countries for the RCEP pact to realize.

Toshimitsu was speaking during a media event after the first 2+2 Japan-India dialogues. ‘The RCEP can truly boost the region’s economic potential only with the participation of India which is the world’s most populous democratic country’, he said.

India had withdrawn from the pact during the RCEP meet in Thailand in November saying its outcome is not balanced and provides inadequate protection against import surge among other things.