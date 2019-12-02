MP Jaya Bachchan on Parliament: ” Rapists should be brought out in public and lynched”

As with the Delhi’s Nirbhaya who got raped brutally in a moving bus and succumbed to internal injuries India had fathomed seven years for another brutal rape and murder of ‘Disha’- the name given for the Cyberabad doctor by the police dept here. The names Nirbhaya and Disha just remain milestones for potential rapists and criminals for their ‘accomplishments’ while the action for the safety and security of women in the nation is still of least concern to authorities.

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan in the Upper house Rajya Sabha demanded rapists should be brought before the public and lynched.

“I think the people now want the government to give a proper answer and a very definite answer. These types of people should be brought out in public and lynched,” she said. She referred to Delhi’s Nirbhaya, Kashmir’s Kathua and Disha of Hyderabad and said the security personal of the region should also be accounted for their negligence of duty as a sexual assault was reported in the same toll plaza area a day before the gruesome rape and murder of Disha.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned the incident. “This act has brought shame to the entire country. It has hurt everyone. The accused must be given the most stringent punishment for their crime,” he said