National Day : Free unlimited WiFi in UAE

A technology solutions provider in the UAE has partnered with du to provide free, unlimited WiFi to (RTA) taxi users in Dubai to mark the 48th UAE National Day.

Available for 48 hours, the complimentary service is provided to all UAE residents on December 2 and 3, 2019.

As part of the initiative, 1247 Media installed the WiFi UAE service in 5,000 RTA taxi cars. A total of 10,000 cars of the RTA taxi fleet will have the WiFi system installed very soon.

This will empower people to experience more ways to stay connected, share precious memories, and capture life’s moments throughout their UAE National Day celebrations.

This is part of the WiFi UAE initiative; so that customers of taxi service in Dubai are able to enjoy WiFi data usage of up to 10 times faster browsing speed compared to the normal free WiFi speed.