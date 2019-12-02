Pankaja Munde diverts from BJP , Changes her twitter profile from BJP identity

Distressed BJP leader Pankaja Munde in an evident cue, changed her Twitter profile and removed all her BJP identity from her profile bio.

In the political stage of Maharashtra which is now undergoing dramatic changes, she is seen distancing herself from the BJP state leadership and posted three consecutive tweets congratulating new Maha CM Udhav Thackeray in his new endeavor. Pankaja Munde lost assembly ballot battle to her cousin, NCP’s Dhananjay Munde at Beed districts Parli constituency. She was a cabinet minister in Devendra Fadnavis govt.