Popular actress arrested in Rs 15 lakh extortion case

Actress Sara Shrawan was arrested by Pune police’s Crime Branch from Mumbai in connection with a Rs 15 lakh extortion case, an official said on Sunday. Shrawan, also known as Sara Sonawane, is the fourth arrest in the case, he said. Aspiring actor Subhash Yadav, against whom a co-actor had filed a molestation case, approached police later claiming he was being blackmailed for Rs 15 lakh over a video he had shot tendering an apology for the act.

“One of the accused had tried to broker a settlement in the molestation case filed by the woman actor, as part of which Yadav recorded a video apologising for his act. The accused demanded Rs 15 lakh from Yadav in return for not making the video public,” he said. However, Shrawan allegedly leaked the video after which Yadav approached police and filed an extortion case, he said.