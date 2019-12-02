Rebellion in Pakistan Army : Army chief Bajwa opposed by 7 top Generals

After The Pak Supreme court ordered the cancellation of the service extension of Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa from 3 years and restricted it to 6 months a rebellion is concocting in the top Army ranks for his ouster.

Seven top-ranking generals have supported the Court’s judgment for Service limitation of Bajwa which eventually could part the Pak army in two camps. Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s govt had demanded a service extension for 3 years for Bajwa, which SC upon hearing partially accepted but reduced the extension for 6 months- pending a review to future circumstances.