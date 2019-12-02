Release date of ‘Attack’ starring John Abraham announced

The release date of ‘Attack’staring John Abraham was announced by the makers of the film. The film which is based on a true story about a hostage crisis is directed by debutante filmmaker Lakshya Raj Anand. He is also penned the film

John Abraham will play the role of a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter operation. Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh are doing the female leads in the film. The film is produced by John’s JA Entertainment, Pen Studios and Ajay Kapoor’s Kyta Productions.

“‘Attack’ is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre that I love. That it is releasing on Independence Day makes it even more exciting. At JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience,” John said in a statement.

The film will be released on August 14, 2020.