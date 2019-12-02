Sabarimala : Bindu Ammini, Moves SC to direct Kerala Govt To Provide Security For Temple Visit

Bindu Ammini, one of the two women who first entered the hill Shrine Sabarimala, after the 2018 Supreme Court judgment, has filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Government of Kerala to “protect the rights of all women irrespective of age to enter Sabarimala temple without hindrance in a manner”.Bindu Ammini and Kanaka Durga entered the shrine on January 2 amid a security wall created by Kerala police and reached till the sanctum Sanctorum.

She states in the application that she is motivated by Dalit identity to fight for Constitutional values like gender equality and that her belief was hat Dharma Shasta, who had two wives and children, was the deity at Sabarimala. The stand of the State Government that if any woman aged between 10-50 want to visit Sabarimala they must come with an order from this Hon’ble Court is in gross contempt of the orders already passed by this Hon’ble Court”, the application says. The Otherside opposing the earlier supreme court ruling on Sabarimala maintains that the Idol is celibacy(Brahmachari) and prefers being away from young women.

The petition also seeks to direct the immediate halt of age verification done by police to filter out women between ages 10 -50 to prevent any chances of menstruating women from entering the shrine.

Bindu Ammini a law lecturer by profession was attacked by a right-wing activist 4 days ago in front of Commissioners office Ernakulam. She was pepper-sprayed which created a stir in the Commissioner office compound and the attacker was arrested. Bindu along with activist from Pune Trupti Desai and three other women were soft talked and convinced a week before, at Commissioners office, Kochi and they flew back to Mumbai the same day.