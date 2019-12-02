Salman Khan reacts to ‘Disha’ Hyderabad rape and murder,” They are demons”

The Bollywood Megastar Salman Khan followed Akshay Kumar and reacted to the gruesome rape and murder of ‘Disha’ in Cyberabad.

During the launch of his Dabangg 3 song ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’, he was asked to speak on ‘Disha’ murder. The actor spontaneously responded that these are ‘demons’ and it is high time the ‘demons’ know that everybody is united in the cause of saving every girl.

He said, “These are the worst kind of shaitans disguised in the human form! The pain, torture, and death of innocent women like Nirbhaya and the veterinary doctor should now get us together and put an end to such shaitans who live among us, before any other innocent woman.. and their family goes through this extreme agony and loss as this has to be stopped. Let Beti Bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that we all stand together. May her soul rest in peace.”