Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mutaib bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passes away

A senior member of Saudi Arabia’s royal family has passed away, according to a statement issued by Spa on Monday.
Prince Mutaib bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passed away on Monday, the Royal Court announced.His funeral prayer will be held on December 3 (Tuesday) after Isha prayers at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, the statement added.
#???? #???????_?????? : ???? ???? ????? ?????? ?????? ???? ?? ????????? ?? ????? ?????? ???? ? ?? ??? ???? ? ??? ???? ?????? ???? ?? ???????? ??????? ?????? ?? ??? ???????.#??? pic.twitter.com/d7xYmlbL6U
— ??? ??????? ??????? (@spagov) December 2, 2019
