Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mutaib bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passes away

Dec 2, 2019, 08:12 pm IST
A senior member of Saudi Arabia’s royal family has passed away, according to a statement issued by Spa on Monday.

Prince Mutaib bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passed away on Monday, the Royal Court announced.His funeral prayer will be held on December 3 (Tuesday) after Isha prayers at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, the statement added.

