SC will hear plea against Muslim polygamy and Nikah-halala after winter break

Supreme Court on Monday assured BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay for an urgent listing of his petition to declare the Muslim practice of Polygamy and Nikah-Halala.

Upadhyay in his petition, pleaded that Section 2 of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act be declared unconstitutional and violative of Articles 14,15 and 21 of the constitution. Upadhyay in his petition pleaded that Nikah-halala is rape under Section 375 of the IPC, and polygamy is an offense under Section 494 of the IPC.

He also requested to amend the Indian penal laws in line with the civil laws of developed countries, particularly the civil laws of France, Japan, and China.