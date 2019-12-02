Teaser of ‘Queen’, the web series based on Jayalalithaa released: Video

The teaser of the web series based on the life of actress turned politician and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Dr. J.Jayalalitha has been released. The web series is directed by ace filmmaker Gautam Menon.

The video was shared by MX Player, the streaming platform on which the web series will premier. The trailer will be released on December 5.

The web-series has been co-directed by Prasath Murugesan of Kidari fame.South-Indian actress Ramya Krishnan is playing Jayalalithaa while actor Indrajith Sukumaran will be playing the role of MGR.

Reshma Ghatala, an associate of Gautham Menon has penned the series. It will be releasing in four regional Indian languages – Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Bengali. is expected to start streaming very soon.