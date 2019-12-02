Trailer of ‘Prathi Poovankozhi’ released; Video

The trailer of Manju Warrier’s new film ‘Prathi Poovankozhi’ has been released online. The trailer of the film was released by Dulquer Salmaan through his official social media handle . The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and is scripted by Unni R.

Manju Warrier and Ansuree are doing the lrad role in the film. Rosshan Andrrews is also making his acting debut with this film. He is playing a negative character named Antappan. ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ fame Grace Antony, Saiju Kurup, Alencier Ley Lopez and ‘Marimayam’ Sreekumar are also playing crucial roles in the film.

Cinematography of the film is handled by G Balamurugan and Gopi Sunder is the music composer .

The film is bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sri Gokulam Films. The film will hit screens December 20.