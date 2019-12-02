Trailer of ‘Thakkol’ starring Indrajith-Murali Gopy released

The trailer of the yet to released malayalam film ‘Thakkol’ was released. The trailer was released by Prithviraj through his Facebook page.

One of the biggest thing about the this film is that the film is produced by veteran filmmaker Shaji Kailas. The film has Indrajith and Murali Gopy playing the lead role.

The film is scripted and directed by Kiron. Osacr winner Resul Pookkutty handles the sound design while veteran M Jayachandran is in charge of the music department. The film is scheduled to hit screens on December 6.