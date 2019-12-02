“Will never give up Hindutva”, Udhav Thackeray responds to BJP’s tease

Responding to BJP’s sharp barbs on the use of the term ‘secular’ in the common minimum program of Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maharashtra CM Udhav Thackeray said that Shivsena will never deviate from its Hindutva foundations. His announcement came just a day after the govt stood tall in the assembly house after the floor test.

“I am still with the Hindutva ideology and I won’t ever give it up,” Uddhav Thackeray was quoted by news agency ANI. The individual parties of aghadi- NCP, Shivsena and the Congress have not scrapped their ideological bases but the CMP ensures the direction the alliance should focus on the welfare of the state.

In a taunt directed towards former CM Fadnavis, Thackeray said “To keep a promise is also part of my Hindutva. I have been following my Hindutva yesterday, today and will continue to do so in the future as well,”. Shivsena had accused BJP not to keep its pre-electoral promise of a rotational CM sharing the reigning term for 2 years, which put the former allies in a rift followed by the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi govt.