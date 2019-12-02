Woman gang raped by two persons including a policeman inside police quarter

A woman was allegedly gang raped by two persons including a policeman inside a police quarter in Odisha’s temple town of Puri on Monday. Police said the woman lodged a complaint saying a man, who identified himself as a police personnel, offered her a lift in his car while she was waiting at a bus stand in Nimapara town.

“I was on my way from Bhubaneswar to my village at Kakatpur. I believed him and accepted the lift,” the woman told reporters outside Kumbharpada police station where she filed her complaint.

She found three other men in the car after she got into it, the woman said.

“Instead of taking me towards Kakatpur, they took me to Puri town. The four took me to a house where two of them raped me while two others left after closing the door from outside,” the victim claimed.

The house was a police quarter near Jhadeswari Club in Puri town.