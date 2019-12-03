Watch how Messi’s son react when his dad wins sixth Ballon d’Or honor

Lionel Messi, the Argentine and Barcelona’s spearhead forward has been crowned the best player in the world for a record sixth time as he scooped the prestigious Ballon d’Or crown at a glittering ceremony in Paris on Monday. Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo finished second and third respectively.

But what really got attention was Messi’s four-year-old son Mateo’s reaction while sitting among the audience. The crowd tired of seeing Messy receiving the honor cherished when seeing his son Mateo jumping up and down in his seat, sporting a broad smile as he witnessed his legendary dad script history.

Watch Mateo’s celebration here :