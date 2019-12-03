Amit Shah orders high level inquiry after security breach at Priyanka’s home

Amit Shah on Tuesday ordered a high-level inquiry for a security breach at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s home and said three personnel have already been suspended in relation to the matter.

Rejecting opposition blames on revenge politics he said the government was concerned about the security of all 130 crore Indians and not just the Gandhi family. Amit Shah snapped at left parties accusing BJP of revenge politics and replied that 120 workers of BJP and RSS have been killed in Kerala.

Amit Shah revealed to the Rajya Sabha that three members of the Gandhi family have been given Z-plus top-grade security cover with ambulance and are guarded by personnel who were previously part of the SPG.