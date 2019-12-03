Ban on whatsApp voice call in UAE will lifted soon

The ban imposed upon the whatsApp voice call will be lifted by the UAE government soon. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, executive director of the UAE’s National Electronic Security Authority (Nesa) has hinted this. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti informed that the UAE administration has increased its cooperation with the WhatsApp and the ban will be lifted soon.

“The collaboration now happening with WhatsApp has increased and we are working on many aspects. (We are) collaborating here in the UAE and in many of those (aspect) we saw a very good understanding of the concept. There might be a lift of that ban for (WhatsApp) voice calls or broadcasting of many of the things that they do. And this is going to happen soon. This is what we know and understand from the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA) here in the UAE,” Al Kuwaiti informed in an TV interview.

TRA maintains that the availability of VoIP is the choice of licenced telecommunication providers – du and Etisalat. The UAE has blocked Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls and instead the residents have to use locally authorized VoiP apps such as Botim, C’Me and HiU Messenger.