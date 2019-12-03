Blast at national monument park : 2 Soldiers injured

A suspected smoke grenade explosion at Indonesia’s national monument park, near the presidential palace in central Jakarta, has injured at least two military officials, the capital’s top police official says.

President Joko Widodo was not at the palace at the time of the blast on Tuesday, a presidential spokesman said.

It was not immediately clear if the blast resulted from a sectarian attack but Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, has suffered a resurgence in home-grown militancy in recent years.