Congress MLA’s car hits scooter ; one killed

A 47-year-old man was killed after his scooter was knocked down by a car belonging to Gujarat Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar in Ahmedabad city, police said on Tuesday.While family members of the deceased – Praful Patel – alleged that Parmar’s son was driving the car, the police and the MLA said the latter’s driver Devendra Bhavsar was behind the wheels.

The mishap took place in Memnagar area in Ahmedabad on Monday night, a police official said, adding that Bhavsar was absconding since then.The car is registered in the name of Parmar, who represents Danilimda constituency in the city.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Bhavsar was driving the car and was alone in the vehicle when the accident took place, a police official said, adding that the CCTV footage from the area was being analysed.Meanwhile, Parmar also said that Bhavsar was driving the car and assured all support to the deceased’s family.