Earphone-power bank hybrid product launched in India by HiFuture

HiFuture, the audio bran company has launched its ‘earbuds-power bank’ hybrid product. The wireless earphones named ‘TidyBudspro’ is available in two colours -White and Black-.

The ‘TidyBudspro’ has a unique charging case.The charging case has a 300mAh battery and can be used as a mini power bank to charge mobile phones.

The earphones can give an 8 hours playtime from a single charge and it can be charged up to 10 to 12 times from a fully charged charging case.

The charging case has four LED indicators at the front to show the battery capacity and USB port on the back to charge the device. The earphones also feature Realtek chipset, Bluetooth 5.0 support and graphene drives.

The product priced at Rs. 4499 is available on e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart. The product comes with one year warranty.